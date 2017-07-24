Sick man unable to appear before M'boro court

A MAN who is facing charges of failing to properly dispose of a syringe and possessing pipes and utensils that had been used was unable to appear before Maryborough Magistrates Court.
Defence lawyer Travis George said Cody Steven Hazelgrove was in custody but had become ill and was in hospital in Brisbane.
He said he did now know what the illness was.
The case was adjourned until August 7.
