Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

Sick NZ worker cleaned planes to Australia

by Angie Raphael
21st Apr 2021 5:15 PM

A coronavirus-infected airport staffer who cleaned planes from high-risk countries also worked on aircraft bound for Australia.

There are now fears the staffer may have passed the infection on just two days after the trans-Tasman bubble opened.

New Zealand's director of public health Caroline McElnay said authorities believed the case was linked to a returning passenger from Ethiopia.

"The person who has become infected works at cleaning planes from international flights," she told reporters on Wednesday.

Authorities believe the infection is linked to a returning passenger from Ethiopia. Picture: Brendan Radke
Authorities believe the infection is linked to a returning passenger from Ethiopia. Picture: Brendan Radke

"This includes countries that are deemed red zone where COVID-19 is widespread, but also includes having cleaned green zone planes flying back to Australia on Monday."

Dr McElnay noted it was the same protocol used in Australia.

"The person wore full PPE while cleaning and we have been in touch with Australian authorities to notify them about this case," she said.

"Our assessment is that there is no additional risk to any passengers who travelled on those flights cleaned by the infected person."

The worker has received both doses of the COVID-19 jab, which means the risk to the community is low.

Originally published as Sick NZ worker cleaned planes to Australia

More Stories

coronavirus trans-tasman travel bubble travel bubble

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Forum to focus on Fraser Coast COVID recovery

        Premium Content Forum to focus on Fraser Coast COVID recovery

        News A forum is set to be held to discuss the Fraser Coast’s pandemic recovery.

        • 21st Apr 2021 4:00 PM
        Scary reason M’boro man was caught with knife

        Premium Content Scary reason M’boro man was caught with knife

        News The man and his girlfriend had been victims of a terrifying crime

        Motorcyclist injured in Maryborough crash

        Premium Content Motorcyclist injured in Maryborough crash

        News The patient was transported to hospital

        FULL LIST: Maryborough Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Maryborough Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Maryborough Magistrates Court on Wednesday.