'Sick of this sh**': Country magistrate lets fly

A FRUSTRATED magistrate has hit out at Stanthorpe's pub culture and the regularity of licensed premises offences that land before him.

A FRUSTRATED magistrate has hit out at Stanthorpe's pub culture and the regularity of licensed premises offences that land before him. Chris Ison ROK221012ccourt6

A FRUSTRATED magistrate has hit out at Stanthorpe's pub culture and the regularity of licensed premises offences that land before him.

On Wednesday, Magistrate Bevan Manthey said he was "sick of the s*** that happens in these pubs".

Mr Manthey has a history of making an example of pub offenders and said his patience was wearing thin for alcohol fuelled felonies.

Unfortunately for one 19-year-old, he arrived in front of Mr Manthey at an inopportune time.

Coby Allan Peterson pleaded guilty to three offences relating to public nuisance and wilful damage.

It was alleged Mr Peterson got into an altercation at a licensed premises with a woman.

"He'd been at a local hotel with his friends and been drinking," Mr Peterson's defence said.

"He says the female in this matter had been dancing close to him.

"At one point she's thrown a drink at him and slapped him.

"They sort of pushed and shoved and perhaps it's hard to tell who started what and that's why it's a charge of public nuisance rather than assault of any sort."

Mr Peterson was ejected from the venue and subsequently damaged a sign and a police vehicle - for which he was ordered to pay $461 restitution.

"He's punched the protective screen, he's carried on, broken a handle and spat at a window and had to be restrained," his defence conceded.

Mr Manthey, frustrated from more than a dozen no-shows at court on Wednesday morning, said such offences could be punished with jail time.

"I'm running out of patience with this stuff," Magistrate Manthey said.

"I'm getting sick of this s*** that's carrying on around these pubs.

"I'm going to jump back on it again - I've been away five months - and come back and been hit with all these charges.

"I've just about sent a young fella to jail because he whacked someone, a couple of people in a pub," he said. "I'm sick to death of it.

"I've always said that violence in public places, particularly around pubs, I won't tolerate."

Mr Peterson received 60 hours community service, a 12 month good behaviour bond and no conviction was recorded.