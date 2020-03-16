Menu
RACQ CQ Rescue has flown an ill 29-year-old sailor from the bulk carrier Pan Bora which was moored at Hay Point yesterday. PICTURE: RACQ CQ Rescue
Sick sailor evacuated from bulk carrier off Mackay coast

Ashley Pillhofer
16th Mar 2020 12:18 PM | Updated: 12:52 PM
A MAN has been evacuated from a bulk carrier moored off Hay Point under COVID-19 precautions.

RACQ CQ Rescue landed on the 292-metre long bulk carrier yesterday about 3.30pm to airlift a sick crewman to hospital.

The 39-year-old Filipino sailor had become unwell on the vessel Pan Bona and required immediate hospitalisation, an RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman said.

She said because the vessel had been in port in South Korea about 18 days ago, the CQ Rescue crew wore personal protective equipment during the airlift.

The Bell 412 chopper flew direct to the vessel.

A doctor, Critical Crew Paramedic and rescue crewman attended the patient for 30 minutes while the helicopter's blades continued to turn.

The patient was flown directly to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition and arrived at 4.15pm.

The RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman said the flight crew took COVID-19 precuations.

Queensland Health and the ship's owner have been contacted for comment. 

