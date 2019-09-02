Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman died after a chemical incident at a hotel in California. Picture: New York Post
A woman died after a chemical incident at a hotel in California. Picture: New York Post
News

Sickening chemical leaves woman dead

by Stephanie Bedo
2nd Sep 2019 1:11 PM

More than 100 emergency workers had to respond to a serious chemical incident at a hotel that left a woman dead and nine others injured.

Emergency crews were called to the Fairmont Hotel in California at about 10am on Saturday after a hotel worker found the woman dead on the 19th floor.

It's not clear how long the woman was dead for but reports indicate it was an apparent suicide.

The chemical fumes spread around the hotel and left nine others sick, with several having to go to hospital.

Seven employees and two guests reported feeling faint and light-headed and having shortness of breath.

Four floors had to be evacuated and the hotel's ventilation system was shut down.

"We are deeply saddened by this incident and our thoughts are with the family of the guest during this difficult time," Anita Rahman, director of sales and marketing for the hotel, told the newspaper.

The hazard was able to be contained to the one room.

Police investigations indicated the woman was not a registered guest, and it was unclear whether she knew the guest who was contacted after the incident.

If you or someone you know needs help contact Lifeline on 13 11 14

More Stories

Show More
california chemical mental health

Top Stories

    Bold plan to protect M'boro heritage revealed

    premium_icon Bold plan to protect M'boro heritage revealed

    News 'We need a task force to tackle the next step: saving the heritage buildings and restoring them'

    DADS REVEAL: 'My favourite thing about being a father'

    premium_icon DADS REVEAL: 'My favourite thing about being a father'

    Opinion Complaining about kids is a favourite pastime among parents

    Cashless card rumours 'false and baseless': O'Brien

    premium_icon Cashless card rumours 'false and baseless': O'Brien

    News The bizarre claims were not being made anywhere else

    Tiaro turns out for charity on Father's Day

    premium_icon Tiaro turns out for charity on Father's Day

    News Show and Shine fundraiser offers Father's Day fun