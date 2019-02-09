Men’s vile text plot to rape three-year-old

Lafe Best (left) and Benjamin Worster are both being held in jail. Source: Facebook

A single mother has helped Florida police arrest two men who were plotting to drug and rape her three-year-old daughter.

In a graphic Facebook post shared by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, police detailed the circumstances of the case.

The single mum and her three-year-old daughter had reportedly moved into Benjamin Worster's Ormond Beach home in December.

Shortly after, the child told her mother Worster had touched her.

On December 17, Worster was taken to hospital after an apparent overdose, and the mother took the opportunity to go through his phone.

Finding a text thread with someone named "Lafe", the mother went on to read their plan to groom and rape her daughter, whether she was conscious or not.

After reading the sickening messages between her housemate and his sexual partner Lafe Best, 37, she involved police.

"Single mom&Has a 3 year old daughter&Shes not a very good mom and she ignored her daughter constantly&2nd day of meeting her daughter she ran up to give me a hug... so im gonna get to work on that," read one of Worster's texts to Best.

"Think I migbt (sic) casually accidently let her see it a few times see how she reacts maybe bring her by to watch a movie at your place when your roomates aren't home get her used to you too," read another message.

The post enraged some social media users, prompting the Volusia County Sheriff's Office to justify their reason for sharing such graphic material.

"A portion of the messages are included below because they demonstrate how predators work to groom young children for sexual abuse," they wrote in the lengthy post.

The mother was disgusted by the horrific text exchange she found on her housemate's phone. Source: iStock

"It was difficult to post some of these details on Facebook, and we really do apologise to anyone who finds it offensive and disturbing. It absolutely is. The reason for posting it was not to shock or offend but to show the type of grooming behaviour that takes place when a predator has access to a child."

They also added the contact details for their Child Exploitation Unit in case others wished to file a report.

Ormond Beach police arrested Worster on charges of lewd or lascivious molestation, lewd or lascivious conduct and 21 counts of possession of child pornography.

Following Best's arrest this week, police searched his home and found child pornography on his phone and the text messages from Worster.

According to police, Best was also sharing a home with two people who have a 20-month-old child.

"At this time, it's not believed he was a victim of any abuse," they shared.