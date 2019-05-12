SIDE BY SIDE: Bingera and The Waves come together for Warrick

REMEMBRANCE: The Waves and Bingera Football clubs line up before the game, which was a tribute to Warrick Stuart and a fundraiser for StandBy, which assists those affected by suicide.

FOOTBALL: On and off the field the Bingera and The Waves Football Clubs came together as one.

Both clubs joined hands on Saturday night to celebrate the life of Warrick Stuart in a tribute match in the Wide Bay Premier League at ATW Grounds.

The night also raised funds for charity StandBy - Support for Suicide, which provides support to those who lose a loved one to suicide.

The teams were locked together, playing out a 0-0 draw.

Level after 120 minutes in the Triple M Division1 Cup final on Monday, in a 3-3 result decided on penalties, the two sides could not be separated after 90 minutes.

Bingera dominated the first 30 minutes and could have scored several times but couldn't get a shot on target.

The match then went into a holding pattern for the majority of the game until Bingera's Joel Haack got sent off for dissent in the second half.

The Waves got control of the game in the final 15 minutes with the extra man but couldn't score and both teams got a point each.

"We'll look at that one as two points loss, to be fair," Bingera captain Daniel Watson said.

"We created some chances but us boys up front were not clinical."

Watson admitted tired legs did have an impact but didn't use it as an excuse.

He said the team would train hard this week to make sure they can take their chances.

"We just have to be clinical ... us boys up front have to put it in the back of the net."

The Waves remain at the top, on goal difference, and still haven't conceded a goal in the Wide Bay Premier League this season.

That is 450 minutes of football.

"We've been really working hard on that (defence) keeping teams out," The Waves captain Sam Meyer said.

"You will always be a chance to win if you can keep teams to no goals.

"It could have gone either way, we can't be too disappointed with how we played."

Meyer said the week had been tough but he was proud of how the club had been able to come together to support each other and the help of StandBy as well.

"A lot of people have struggled with what happened and it's really good we got the football community here tonight to show support for suicide awareness and raise some money for a really good cause," he said.

"StandBy has helped everyone a lot.

"If anyone needs support they are always there to have a chat."

The Waves face United Park Eagles next week. Bingera have the bye.

If you need support, contact Lifeline on 131114. You can also contact StandBy on their 24-hour hotline 0418656764.