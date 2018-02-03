Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

Sidecar state title cancelled

Maryborough Speedway - Queensland Solo Titles - sidecar - Les Tighe and Steve Foreman.
Maryborough Speedway - Queensland Solo Titles - sidecar - Les Tighe and Steve Foreman. Valerie Horton
Matthew McInerney
by

MARYBOROUGH Speedway and Motorcycling Queensland officials have decided to cancel the Queensland Sidecar Title.

The decision was made early Friday morning.

Officials made the decision based on the rain the venue had already received, wet weather forecast, and the long distances drivers, including Sydney's multiple-time world champion Darrin Treloar Townsville's Tyler Moon were set to travel.

The meeting will not be rescheduled.

Maryborough Speedway's attention will now turn to the V8 Dirt Modifieds Queensland title, which is scheduled for February 17.

The event is likely to attract defending champion Steve Milthorpe, who won the 2017 state title at Maryborough in April.

Topics:  fcsport maryborough speedway

Fraser Coast Chronicle
UPDATE: Details emerge from Curra fatal

UPDATE: Details emerge from Curra fatal

A PEDESTRIAN has been hit and killed on the Bruce Hwy just north of Gympie

Refuge animals in need of loving homes

PRINCESS: She is a six-year-old tonkinese cross. She is a bit shy to begin with but will soon warm to you and then shell be your best friend. Princess is $200 to adopt which includes all vet work.

Can you give them the TLC they need?

Save our Schoolkids: Premier dips toe in water

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Picture: Mark Calleja

Premier Annastacia Palasczuk announced an audit of school swimming

Mayor fights to save his job

Fraser Coast Regional Council Mayor, Chris Loft.

Cr Loft made his submission on Thursday.

Local Partners

Players to make history in debut

THESE Buccaneers will not be afraid to attack when they need to

Bulldogs ready for their first test

Bulldogs players Ella Baulch (left), Shaylee Rendell, Zeatta Baulch, Daniella Baulch, Courtney Milne, Deonie Crowther, Jasmine Habr, Kimberley Keam show off the new kit.

Side will take part in the lightning carnival today

Lutkins and Lions ready to do battle in AFLW

COURAGE: Kate Lutkins was a dominant force for the Brisbane Lions in the first season of AFLW.

Lions looking for grand final revenge against Crows