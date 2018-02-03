Sidecar state title cancelled

MARYBOROUGH Speedway and Motorcycling Queensland officials have decided to cancel the Queensland Sidecar Title.

The decision was made early Friday morning.

Officials made the decision based on the rain the venue had already received, wet weather forecast, and the long distances drivers, including Sydney's multiple-time world champion Darrin Treloar Townsville's Tyler Moon were set to travel.

The meeting will not be rescheduled.

Maryborough Speedway's attention will now turn to the V8 Dirt Modifieds Queensland title, which is scheduled for February 17.

The event is likely to attract defending champion Steve Milthorpe, who won the 2017 state title at Maryborough in April.