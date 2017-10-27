Sport

Sidecars gear up for state titles at Speedway

SIDECARS: Maryborough Speedway will host the state sidecar titles on November 18.

FIRST, they raced in Maryborough as a prelude to the titles.

But next month, the Sidecars will return to the Speedway for the state championships.

Some of the best riders in Australia will descend on the Heritage City's motorsport centre for the state titles on November 18.

World sidecar championship winner Darrin Treloar will be one of the big names to run against competitors from as far as Victoria.

Maryborough Speedway president Wayne Moller said it would be a tight race for the remaining eight spots in the competition.

"There are already eight seated riders, so the fastest competitors for the qualifiers go to the state championships,” Moller said.

"It's been a few years since we've held a sidecar title in Maryborough, and we're getting some of the biggest names around.”

The titles have a 16 rider format.

The Maryborough Speedway is also ramping up progress on the Solo Bike Titles, to be held on December 9.

Moller said Maryborough's Joel Coyne would be the crowd favourite in the event.

It follows Coyne racing for in far north Queensland in the JTR Team Challenge last month.

"These huge events are due to a lot of hard work and good improvements to the club,” Moller said.

"It's what we'll continue to do for the year.

"It's all gearing up towards our 60th anniversary, where we'll be hosting the Queensland Speedcar titles over Easter 2018.”

Fraser Coast Chronicle
