Fashion boss tells of tragedy of losing baby brother

RIDING FOR A CAUSE: Former Christian Academy student Samantha Bradbury will cycle 700km to raise funds and awareness for SIDS.

A FORMER Hervey Bay Christian Academy student is gearing up for a 700km ride of her life in honour of her late brother Joshua.

At four years old and living in the western suburbs of Sydney, Samantha Bradbury was bursting with joy after her parents, Michael and Gail, returned from the hospital with a baby boy.

Three months later the family, including her older brother Robert, was struck with tragedy after finding that Joshua had died in his sleep.

It was confirmed that the three-month-old had fallen victim to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

Even at such a young age, a now 31-year-old Samantha said she will always remember the toll her brother's death took on her family, including the move to Hervey Bay for a fresh start 27 years ago.

Knowing all too well that life is short, Samantha has taken every opportunity that has come her way, including multiple humanitarian work trips to India, Greece and other Asian nations.

"As a child, I grew up feeling Joshua's absence and internalised reasoning for why I was permitted to live and take advantage of all life had for me while Joshua's life was snuffed out," Samantha said.

"From a young age, I made a decision that wherever I could, I would take every opportunity that life presented to me in honour of Joshua."

Samantha Bradbury (right) and her brother Robert, will cherish this photo of them holding baby Joshua, who tragically died at three months old from SIDS. CONTRIBUTED

While her parents still reside in Takura, Samantha is living in Melbourne and is the CEO of her company - By Samantha - a clothing line she started in Hervey Bay three years ago.

Now, with a burning desire to push the boundaries and do something incredible in Joshua's memory, Samantha plans to tackle a 700km solo ride from Melbourne to Canberra from June 30 to July 6.

"Every January and March marks the birthday and anniversary of his passing, every year I am affected emotionally by survivors guilt and feelings of wanting to honour his memory," she said.

"This year the grief was too much. I decided that instead of being weighed down by the grief that I would do something to honour Joshua's memory and encourage other families that have lost a loved one.

"I wanted to challenge myself physically and also include my family, so I decided to cycle from Melbourne to Canberra with my parents support as my team."

She is hoping The Ride For Josh 2019: Charity Ride will raise $10,000 for Red Nose Australia's educational and support program that assists new mothers and grieving families - an initiative that wasn't available at the time of her brother's death in 1991.

"In the early '90s, SIDS wasn't really part of the conversation of early mothers as its cause is still unknown and difficult to diagnose to this day.

"I feel that this bike ride will encourage new mothers to seek SIDS education for their newborns and also give hope to families that the legacy of their lost ones will live on.

"I think legacy and honouring the life of these babies is so important.

"They are only here for such a short time and some may think their lives are wasted by ending so abruptly, however I want this ride to encourage mothers and siblings that these little lives live on in our hearts."

The Fraser Coast community can support Samantha's fundraising efforts by making a donation to give.everydayhero.com/ au/rideforjosh2019.

Find out more at bysamantha.net/pages/ women-of-strength.