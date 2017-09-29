Siege accused denied bail in M'boro Magistrates Court

A MAN accused of assaulting police during a siege in Granville has been denied bail in Maryborough Magistrates Court.



The 41-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, held his head in his hands throughout most of his appearance before the court yesterday.



The incident started about 3.30pm on Wednesday when the man entered a house in Holme St and allegedly assaulted his former partner and threatened her with a knife.



The woman allegedly managed to flee and call police.



She was not hurt as a result of the incident.



Police allege the man then refused to leave the home for several hours until he was arrested about 2.50am yesterday.



Police used a loudspeaker to negotiate with the man.



Defence lawyer Travis George challenged the suggestion that the man had unlawfully entered the home, saying that the man said he had been living at the residence with his former partner and children for several weeks before the incident.



He said an argument had started because the woman had not bought groceries, but the defendant denied the allegations of threats and assault.



Mr George said the man, who is on a disability support pension, had been living with his parents in Bauple before his former partner asked him to move back into the home.



He said if bail was allowed the man would move back in with his parents.



The court heard the man was charged with two counts each of common assault, wilful damage, assault police and obstruct police and one count each of enter dwelling with intent, contravene domestic violence order and endangering property by fire. Mr George said he accepted that his client was in a show-cause position when it came to applying for bail.



But he said the man had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and normally took anti-psychotic medication.



"For the past six to seven weeks, he has not been taking the medication," Mr George said.



He said his client's intention was to move back in with his parents and start taking the medication again.



Police prosecutor Sergeant Michel Quirk submitted an objection to bail to the court.



Magistrate John Smith said the man was an unacceptable risk to his former partner and of offending.



Bail was denied and the case was adjourned until November 7.

