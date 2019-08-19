Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Siege manhunt over: Police find woman

by Emily Halloran
19th Aug 2019 9:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have found the woman who was allegedly linked to the tense four hour Southport siege on Friday night.

Police have confirmed the 29-year-old woman was located this morning.

More information is expected to be revealed later today.

 

Police searched for the woman for two days. Picture: Queensland Police Service.
Police searched for the woman for two days. Picture: Queensland Police Service.

 

Jaimie Madden, 29, is set to face court today over 15 charges relating to the four-hour ordeal, which allegedly started with him threatening a taxi driver with a gun at 7.45pm on Friday and ending in a tense standoff with police at Freedom Fuel St Clair in Nerang St, Southport, just before midnight.

Police urged anyone with information to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks gold coast siege

Top Stories

    'NOOSE AROUND OUR NECK': Timber bosses seek certainty

    premium_icon 'NOOSE AROUND OUR NECK': Timber bosses seek certainty

    News After almost 20 years in the business, DTM Timber's boss fears the industry could collapse if the government can't commit to a long-term plan

    Labor rank and file push for right to die laws

    premium_icon Labor rank and file push for right to die laws

    News The Premier has refused to be drawn on laws

    IN COURT: 36 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 36 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

    Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today