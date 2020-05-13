Sights set on reopening

ON TARGET: U-Gelly Gel Blaster Supplier Orrie Cross and Susan River Gel Ball owner Bob Davis are getting the popular social activity up and running again tomorrow. Picture: Glen Porteous

THERE will be small scale military style operations at the back of Susan River this Friday with gel blaster players back in action.

After seven weeks of being confined to barracks due to coronavirus isolation and restrictions, Susan River Gel Ball will be up and running again tomorrow but with limitations on player numbers.

Owner Bob Davis said they could now have up to 10 players at a time, possibly more because it will be in an open playing field.

“We would love to be fully open right now but unfortunately we can’t due to coronavirus restrictions,” Mr Davis said.

“There are no alternatives at the moment and there are stages set by the State Government that we have to go through.

“Right now we are taking pre-bookings for half days and players can contact us on our Facebook page.”

The barriers for the playing field will be open to prevent the players from getting too close to each other.

It has not been an easy time financially for Mr Davis with the lockdown hurting most businesses around the region.

“It has been devastating not only for us but we also support community activities such as Operation Hard Yakka and Wounded Heroes in Brisbane, so it’s not just us who has done it hard but other organisations we help out,” he said.

Mr Davis said there were long-term plans for overnight rounds and skirmishes when restrictions are lifted further.

Prices and contact details are on the Susan River Gel Ball Facebook page.