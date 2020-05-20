Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hervey Bay swimmer Keira Stephens.Photo: Alistair Brightman
Hervey Bay swimmer Keira Stephens.Photo: Alistair Brightman
Swimming

Tokyo focus for Fraser Coast swimmer

BRENDAN BOWERS
20th May 2020 7:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SWIMMING: For national swimming representative Keira Stephens the comfort of following the black line on the bottom of the swimming has returned.

The Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre reopened on Monday allowing the Olympic hopeful the opportunity to return to training in the pool.

Stephens had continued to train during lockdown with morning ocean swims followed by gym sessions in the afternoon.

"Swimming in the ocean was different and I couldn't ensure I was swimming in a straight line," Stephens said.

She found battling the tide difficult keeping a wary eyelooking for sealife during her morning swims.

With the cancellation of the 2020 Olympics the Hervey Bay swimmer has now set her sights on Tokyo 2021.

"I was to attend the national swim trials in June but they were cancelled until next June due to the pandemic," she said.

Coach Caleb Ryan was pleased with the effort Keira made during isolation.

"She really committed during isolation but it is great to have her back working in the pool," Ryan said.

The immediate focus for Stephens has turned towards the national short course swimming championships scheduled for October in Melbourne.

She is focusing on the 100 metre breaststroke and the 200 metre individual medley as she prepares.

Stephens is energised after competing at the World Para Swimming Championships in London as part of the Australian Dolphins swim team last year.

Her best result was a fourth in the women's 100 metre breaststroke (SB9).

"London was a great experience in and out of the water and showed me what I need to do," she said.

Stephens plans to continue working with coach Ryan and improving her technique until she races again.

"I just want to continue to improve," she said.

More Stories

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Child flasher given bed in aged care facility

        premium_icon Child flasher given bed in aged care facility

        News A Queensland aged care home has opened its doors to a chronic sex offender, who has been freed from jail after a lengthy search to find him a bed.

        Dolphins’ sweet gesture for volunteers

        premium_icon Dolphins’ sweet gesture for volunteers

        News Tin Can Bay’s famous dolphins are missing their daily visitors

        Coffee guru’s business diversity advice

        premium_icon Coffee guru’s business diversity advice

        News Coffee Connections’ Greg Lagstrom describes how he has diversified his business.

        LOVINGLY RESTORED: Iconic Shark Show 2.0

        premium_icon LOVINGLY RESTORED: Iconic Shark Show 2.0

        News Volunteers have spent two years bringing Vic Hislop’s iconic shark display back to...