Signature Hervey Bay seafood catch is going off the menu

HERVEY Bay is known to many for its seafood but one of its signature catches will soon no longer be available.

The State Government has permanently closed the two scallop replenishment areas in Hervey Bay.

That means the end to what's known as the 'Hervey Bay scallop'.

Hervey Bay Seafood Festival president Elaine Lewthwaite, who has been in the seafood industry for 50 years, said that aside from no-longer being able to taste the delicacy, local businesses and jobs will suffer.

"It's going to have an impact on everything," she said.

"First of all, the seafood process factories won't have the stock to process and then workers will lose their jobs.

"Restaurants will have to change their menu.

"It's certainly going to be noticeable."

Fisheries Minister Bill Byrne made the decision to close the replenishment areas as a result of stocks fallings to just 6% of original biomass in the state.

The Hervey Bay replenishment areas were originally meant to reopen last month after a temporary closure to help rebuild stocks, but that was overwritten.

"Fishing those stocks beyond the point of no return is not in the interests of Queenslanders and not in the long-term interests of our commercial fishing industry or workers who process scallops," Minister Byrne said.

Hervey Bay scallops on avocado puree with pickled ginger, shallots and a wasabi lime dressing.

Fraser Coast Fishing Alliance Chairman Scott Mitchell had foreseen the closure and said it was unavoidable due to the observable low local scallop numbers.

He has seen other species collapse to unsustainable amounts in the past, and believes the optimum solution now is for trawlers to move to new spots to prawn for scallops for the sake of the ecosystem.

"If scientists who are employed to monitor and manage our resources tell commercial fisherman that they firmly believe that stocks are critically low, then they need to find new areas or it will create a total collapse to the fishing industry," he said.

"If they have fished in an area to an unsustainable amount, then the only solution is to go somewhere else."

Ms Lewthwaite said that there are other areas in Hervey Bay waters that scallops are found outside the replenishment areas, but fishing in those spots wasn't as ideal.

"The scallop replenishment areas, investigated by industry some twenty years ago, were the best and most productive scallop grounds," she said.

"Outside them, it's not as good and the quantity is not as good.

"It costs a lot of money to operate a trawler so it wouldn't be worth going there."

And what does this mean for the Hervey Bay Seafood Festival?

"Scallops won't be on the menu," Ms Lewthwaite said.