‘Significant congestion’: Fever clinic traffic warning

Police are warning drivers to avoid all non-essential travel to the medical precinct at Urraween as hundreds race to get tested for COVID-19.

A statement from Queensland Police points to "significant congestion" at the fever clinic outside St Stephen's hospital and to "avoid the areas if you can".

Delays expected on Urraween Rd, Nissen St and Medical Place.

Police are currently directing traffic outside the clinic.

It comes as the greater Brisbane area prepares to enter into a three-day lockdown from 5pm.

Residents who have recently travelled to these areas since March 20 will also need to stay home save for essential travel during this period.

Masks are only mandatory for the Fraser Coast in areas with large crowds, where social distancing isn't possible.