Fraser Coast Regional Council Arboriculture Supervisor Wendy Coombs with Councillor Paul Truscott at the site of the infected fig tree.
'Significant' Fraser Coast fig tree to be removed

Carlie Walker
1st Nov 2019 2:00 PM
A FIG tree, infected with brown root rot, will be removed from the grounds of Maryborough City Hall at the end of the month.

The stand of fig trees near the hall are listed as significant under the Queensland Heritage Act.

The council applied to the Department of Environment and Science to get permission to remove the tree.

Fraser Coast Regional Council Arboriculture Supervisor Wendy Coombs said the council's parks team had been monitoring and reduction pruning the fig tree regularly, but unfortunately, it could not be saved.

"The council will spend two to three days at the end of the month removing the tree and treating the site, with all the tree and soil material that is removed to be buried deep in a commercial landfill site to prevent the spread of the brown root rot," she said.

"The tree removal will involve noisy machinery and there may be some impact on vehicle and pedestrian traffic while the work is under way so we thank everyone in advance for their patience."

A new tree will be planted at the site after worked is carried out to limit the risk of re-infection.

"The council consulted an external arborist to provide an assessment in line with the International Society of Arboriculture's Tree Risk Assessment, and it was determined a full tree removal was required," she said.

"The council has been granted an exemption certificate under the Heritage Act to remove the tree provided it is replaced after 12 months.

"We have taken cuttings of same species trees from the surrounding site and these are being developed in council's nursery in preparation for replanting late next year."

