Significant jellyfish stings spread across the Wide Bay

Courtney Becht | 10th May 2017 12:30 PM
Lifeguard Mitchell Donnelly keeps an eye on beachgoers at Torquay Beach. They will be on duty for the school holidays.Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Lifeguard Mitchell Donnelly keeps an eye on beachgoers at Torquay Beach. They will be on duty for the school holidays.Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

JELLYFISH stings have been significant across the Wide Bay this summer season, with more than a thousand stinger first aids performed at the region's beaches.

According to Surf Lifesaving Queensland, more than 50 jellyfish stings were reported on Fraser Coast compared to about 900 in neighbouring town Bundaberg.

Surf Life Saving Queensland's Craig Holden said the unusually warm weather was behind the jellyfish influx.

"We have had huge amounts of blue bottles across the regions beaches more and people have been stung this season,” Mr Holden said

"There haven't been any deaths or drownings, there was a significant increase from last in minor stings this season, it was really high this year.”

Jellyfish expert Lisa Ann Gershwin said despite the increase, it's not a trend.

"There's not enough monitoring in place to show that there is a trend over the long term, but what we do know is there is tremendous variation from year to year,” she said.

"If there was better monitoring program in place, then we would be bale to answer that question with a lot more confidence.”

She added not identifying jellyfish correctly was partly the issue.

"As there there is more and more attention for numbers going up, people do want to know what's happening and if they are more at risk and how to minimise the risk,” Lisa said.

Lisa is the creator of the 'Jellyfish App', a tool that allows people to easily identify any jellyfish species from all over the world, coupled with first aid tips, at the touch of a button.

"I'm really proud that it's getting out there it's usable to as many people as possible. I'm really excited, we get an enormous amount of feedback from all over the world.”

Topics:  beaches fccommunity fraser coast jellyfish widebay

