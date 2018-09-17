Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Banana spiking case an isolated incident

Blake Antrobus
by
17th Sep 2018 3:46 PM | Updated: 6:46 PM

UPDATE: A 62-YEAR-OLD woman was cautioned by police after a banana was allegedly contaminated with a metal object at a Maryborough supermarket.

Queensland Police said in a statement the alleged incident was not linked to the ongoing strawberry sabotage crisis that has seen fruit stripped off Queensland shelves.

"Police are confident no other products were contaminated in this alleged incident," the statement said.

The Queensland Governmen also earlier confirmed to news.com.au the alleged incident was mental health-related.

A spokesman for the Premier clarified a person with a mental health issue allegedly put the object in the banana.

 

EARLIER: QUEENSLAND Police Commissioner Ian Stewart said there are "significant leads" into a metal object being found in a banana at a Maryborough supermarket.

The news comes after multiple cases of needles being found in strawberries were reported to police.

It is understood the Maryborough case is unrelated to the strawberry supply, however copycats cannot be ruled out.

"We have had a report about one instance involving a banana, that is the only one of those we've had so far that I'm aware of, and we're following several leads in relation to that particular incident," Commissioner Stewart told reporters at a conference earlier today.

"Sadly, there are those in the community who don't understand the harm they're doing and the potential for serious injury or loss of life to someone who might actually eat one of these fruits."

READ MORE HERE.

Related Items

Show More
fcbreaking fccommunity fraser coast maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Why Hervey Bay staff will walk off the job for fourth time

    premium_icon Why Hervey Bay staff will walk off the job for fourth time

    News TEACHERS and support staff at Nikenbah's Carinity Education Glendyne will strike for the fourth time due to ongoing enterprise bargaining disputes.

    • 17th Sep 2018 7:06 PM
    WATCH: Second fire in same Urangan location

    premium_icon WATCH: Second fire in same Urangan location

    News Police could not confirm if the two fires were linked.

    • 17th Sep 2018 6:55 PM
    Science behind local clinic's skin win

    premium_icon Science behind local clinic's skin win

    News Bay clinic care range takes out national award

    Fire crews contain Urangan blaze

    Fire crews contain Urangan blaze

    News The fire broke out within 20m of an abandoned home this afternoon

    Local Partners