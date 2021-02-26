‘Significant’ spike in dodgy drivers sparks Coast crackdown

POLICE have revealed a recent spike in driving offences on the Fraser Coast.

Acting Inspector Wade Lee delivered the disturbing statistics and subsequent warning on Friday.

He said since the start of 2021, the Wide Bay-Burnett District has had seven road fatalities, six more than February 2020.

"We had significant intercepts in the past week, 18 drink drivers, seven drug drivers and five drivers driving 40 kilometres in 100 km/h zones," Inspector Lee said.

"It's very disappointing behaviour particularly since our road toll is at seven, it's six above our road toll for this time last year."

He said the highest drink driver reading was 0.169 with of the drink drivers caught last Friday night (February 19) in Hervey Bay.

Inspector Lee said drug drivers were commonly found to be under the influence of amphetamines or cannabis.

"We're urging drivers to comply with the road rules and maintain focus on the fatal five (driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, driving while distracted, speeding, not wearing a seatbelt and driving while fatigued)," Inspector Lee said.

"Police will maintain a high visibility and high presence on the roads, particularly moving into the Easter season.

"There's no excuse for drink driving, there's no reason for it. It's something an individual has decided upon and we urge anyone thinking about drink driving to think of again and make alternative arrangements.

"Every road death is a concern for us and is of great concern to the community."