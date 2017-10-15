'Significant' water temperatures found in Mary River

Jess Dean, Shaun Fisher, Tanzi Smith (MRCCC staff), crouching (left to right) Kevin Jackson (Waterwatch volunteer), Caitlin Mill (MRCCC staff) assessing the water quality at Petrie Park, Tiaro.

A CONSERVATION group has warned aquatic life in the Mary River could be in danger due to rising water temperatures.

Staff from the Mary River Catchment Coordinating Committee (MRCCC) collected water samples from about 33 sites along the Mary River earlier this week.

In their initial findings, water temperatures were above 25ºC in all but two areas along the river.

It has MRCCC scientist Dr Tanzi Smith concerned for the welfare of aquatic life like the endangered Mary River Cod.

"At this time of the year it starts breeding, and it needs water temperatures around 20ºC,” Dr Smith said.

"Last year during a similar assessment there were only two sites along the river that were above 25ºC.

"Temperatures are getting to a level where it's not good for aquatic life...it's quite significant.”

While the findings are still being assessed by the group, Dr Smith attributed the higher temperatures to low flows.

On a positive note, she said the findings indicated the water was clearer and lacking in aquatic weeds.

"There's been 20 years of work done trying to improve the health of the river, and it needs to continue,” Dr Smith said.”

"With these temperatures, it would be very unfavourable for the Mary River Cod.”

A report on the full findings by the MRCCC will be developed.