'Silent epidemic' confronting Fraser Coast seniors

HEALTHY OPTIONS: Meals on Wheels Fraser Community volunteer Rowan Young, left, Manager Maria Daye, Asst Manager Colleen Spring and volunteer Merika Johnson made sure their meal packages were of a high standard. Alistair Brightman

A 'SILENT epidemic' is confronting our senior citizens and dedicated Fraser Coast volunteers are tackling it on the front line.

Data shows 40 per cent of older Australians face malnutrition - a worrying trend Meals on Wheels teams are working to address.

Meals on Wheels Fraser Community manager Maria Daye said education would help older members of the community meet their nutritional requirements.

"When people live alone they don't put much care and attention to what they eat sometimes,” Ms Daye said.

"They need to be reminded about eating healthy meals with fresh fruit and vegetables.

"If a client gets the full package from us, that covers 45 per cent of their daily meal intake.”

A full package contains soup, a main meal, dessert and a juice cup.

Ms Daye said Meals on Wheels was not just about food as volunteers also visited to check up clients' welfare.

"The driver will notice significant differences in how the client's living conditions are and report it to make sure of their well-being,” she said.

To further the fight against senior malnutrition, a new recipe book launches today.

The book, created by Queensland Meals on Wheels in partnership with

the Institute of Culinary Excellence and Meals on Wheels Australia, contains 50 new recipes for and will be made available to all Meals on Wheels Services across Australia to create nourishing, contemporary meals.

Queensland Meals on Wheels chairman Tony Charlesworth said the Recipe Resource eBook tool showed its board takes leadership in aged care sector very seriously.

"Providing our network of services in Queensland and across the nation, a resource that takes the National Meal Guidelines and turns them into meals that are both nutritious and delicious,” he said.

"It is an achievement we are all very proud of.”