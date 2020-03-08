Silver and bronze awards for Wide Bay Tourist Operators

Lloyd and Robyn Burgess from Tasman Venture won an Australian Tourism Bronze Award presented in Canberra on the weekend.

PROMINENT Fraser Coast whale and adventure operator Tasman Venture has won its second major tourism award by taking bronze in the National Tour and Transport Operator category.

Business principals Robyn and Lloyd Burgess were in Canberra on the weekend for the Australian Tourism Awards.

The Tasman Venture was up against some strong competition as there were six quality tour and transport operators in the category.

In a Facebook post immediately after the announcement, the company said it ‘extremely humbled with third place among a field of exception tourism operators’.

“We strive to offer a trip-of-a-lifetime to each and every guest we meet and believe the emphasis on offering quality and authentic experiences sets Tasman Venture apart,” Mr and Mrs Burgess said.

Robyn and Lloyd began operating the business in 1991 and have consistently been one of the best marketed tour operators on the Fraser Coast. The win came on top of Tasman’s highly commended recommendations achieved at the 2018 Queensland awards. Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort has become the second Wide Bay tourism business to win an award at the Australian Tourism Award winning silver in the eco-tourism category. The island’s principal lease holder Peter Gash and his daughter Amy were at the awards ceremony.

The award was for operators with a primary focus on fostering environmental and cultural understanding, appreciation and conservation.

The island boasts several sustainable innovations including on-site composting, a huge food scrap-eating machine which turns kitchen waste into compost.

Mr Gash and wife Julie have plans to make the island 100 per cent solar with a hybrid solar power station, inverters and a generator supplying the energy for cooking, refrigeration, cooling and lighting.

This includes the island’s desalinisation and wastewater treatment plants and the planting thousands of native trees in recent years.

The resort is a major reef assist noted internationally for more than 1000 species of marine life.