Silver Crown to feature some of the state's best juniors

GUNS TO WATCH: Jaiden Torrisi, Kurtis Peall and Josh Ciesiolka in action at the most recent junior sedans race at Maryborough Speedway. More than 40 have nominated for the Silver Crown on December 29-30, while 83 have entered the national title race in January. Alistair Brightman

SPEEDWAY: It could be the biggest fortnight in junior sedans history and all the action will unfold at Maryborough Speedway.

The Heritage City venue will host two huge events in the next month.

The two-night New Year's meet on December 29-30 will be highlighted by the Kurt Murdoch Classic, before the nation's best juniors converge on Maryborough for the national title from January 11-13.

The Kurt Murdoch Classic, which itself has attracted 40 production sedans, will provide an early look at more than 40 junior sedans drivers, as they contest the Silver Crown.

The annual race will be headlined by the likes of national champion Ardie Jonic, Casey O'Connell and Bundaberg gun Kurtis Peall, along with a number of promising drivers from Maryborough.

"Kurtis is one of the few to have beaten Casey recently so that's going to be a great race,” Maryborough Speedway president Wayne Moller told the Chronicle. "Ashleigh (Moller) won one of the heats in her new car at our last meet so there will be a few cars who can win it.”

The history-making junior sedans national title will be the first in its 17-year history to feature drivers from every state and territory, along with the Australian champion.

More than 80 drivers have nominated for the event, 37 of whom entered in the final three nights of entries, which will tip thousands of dollars into the Fraser Coast economy.

"It'd have to be one of the biggest junior sedans national titles ever,” Moller said. "We held it before 12 years ago but because it moves around each state every year, it won't be in Queensland again for another six years.

"For the drivers from Queensland, this will be the only time they get to compete in a junior sedans national title in their home state.”

Go to maryboroughspeedway. com.au for more.