Silver screen for Hervey Bay artist

STRENGTH TO STRENGTH: Fraser Coast singer/songwriter Leonie Kingdom has had her song played on hit television show Doctor Doctor. Pixel-Bug Photography

SHE'S already topped the Triple J charts. Now, Fraser Coast singer-songwriter Leonie Kingdom can add television credits to her growing list of achievements.

The 24-year-old's hit single Night Terrors was the backing track in a three minute montage on Monday's episode of Channel Nine television series Doctor Doctor.

The haunting words played during the final love scene between central characters Matt and Charlie before they decided to end their marriage.

For Leonie, the exposure was made even more special by the decision of producers to include a song by her idol in the same episode.

"Missy Higgins's song was used for another montage,” she said. "She is literally the reason I picked up my guitar and I was just so excited to have my work featured next to hers.

"I'm so glad the song was used in a great context. I've had other offers to use the song but I wasn't really happy with them.

"The scene is a montage of an emotional build-up and breakdown and it's amazing they used so much of the song too.” Leonie said when she was approached about a month ago to have her music featured, she binge watched the show.

"The show itself has an awesome soundtrack and to be featured with the likes of Tash Saltana and Jack River is so exciting,” she said.

"Missy Higgins is just someone I have always looked up to as an artist, her older stuff which is simple and beautiful and to be able to stop a room with vocals and guitar was always amazing.

"The first song I learned on guitar was her song Katie, on a toy guitar we got from the tip.”

Next on the cards, as Leonie juggles her music and university degree in nursing, will be the launch of her next single on October 1.

"I've decided to go with a song which is a bit less produced than Night Terrors, a bit more uplifting,” she said.

"And October 20 will be my EP launch.”

Leonie has been performing and creating music for the better part of a decade and in November, will merge her two passions - music and mental health.

"Out of 3000 people for the Listen Up mental health music competition I was picked in the top 100,” she said.

"Then I was picked in the top 30 and now I've been selected for the top 10.”

Leonie will then compete in Sydney to become the 'voice of mental health' in Australia.

An album will be produced with the songs and all profits go towards R U Ok Day.

"A lot of what I write is about important topics which I think need to be touched on and people might relate to them,” she said.

"Mental health and music go hand-in-hand and I represent myself as an artist as someone who writes and sings about the things people are too scared to talk about.

"Night Terrors was about my insomnia and I have had feedback where people have really connected with it.”