Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Simple lunch causes kitchen fire

Inge Hansen
by
8th Jun 2018 4:25 PM | Updated: 4:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GRANVILLE family's lunch almost burned to a crisp after their oven grill was left turned on.

Fire officers were called to the home on Wolseley St after receiving reports of a kitchen fire about 11.20am Friday.

Maryborough Station Officer Adrian Massingham said the oil and fat left on the tray inside the oven caught alight.

"The occupants have attempted to extinguish the fire using water which worsened the situation," he said.

"Water is not an extinguishing medium which can be used in a fat fire in the oven."

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL EMERGENCY NEWS AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

Mr Massignham said it was a timely reminder to always be aware of your appliances and to ensure they are always switched off after use.

"Thankfully smoke alarms were installed and were activated," he said.

A young couple and an 18-month-old baby were in the home at the time but evacuated the property without injury.

The kitchen was believed to have received minimal damage as a result of the blaze.

Related Items

fcemergency fcfire granville house fire
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Strangulation the most prominent red flag

    premium_icon Strangulation the most prominent red flag

    News Crawling on the floor, gasping for air, wondering if she has the strength to even try to escape.

    • 8th Jun 2018 3:41 PM
    Volunteers of Commonwealth Games set to be congratulated

    premium_icon Volunteers of Commonwealth Games set to be congratulated

    News A civic reception will be held next week

    • 8th Jun 2018 4:05 PM
    He choked her twice, she stayed.. where are we going wrong?

    He choked her twice, she stayed.. where are we going wrong?

    News His fingerprints mark her swollen throat

    • 8th Jun 2018 3:43 PM
    Blood sport: RSPCA takes on region's cockfighting link

    premium_icon Blood sport: RSPCA takes on region's cockfighting link

    News Convicted Kilkivan butcher 'admitted being a cockfighting suspect'

    Local Partners