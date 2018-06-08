Simple lunch causes kitchen fire

A GRANVILLE family's lunch almost burned to a crisp after their oven grill was left turned on.

Fire officers were called to the home on Wolseley St after receiving reports of a kitchen fire about 11.20am Friday.

Maryborough Station Officer Adrian Massingham said the oil and fat left on the tray inside the oven caught alight.

"The occupants have attempted to extinguish the fire using water which worsened the situation," he said.

"Water is not an extinguishing medium which can be used in a fat fire in the oven."

Mr Massignham said it was a timely reminder to always be aware of your appliances and to ensure they are always switched off after use.

"Thankfully smoke alarms were installed and were activated," he said.

A young couple and an 18-month-old baby were in the home at the time but evacuated the property without injury.

The kitchen was believed to have received minimal damage as a result of the blaze.