Simple rule behind Walk of Achievers’ glaring omission

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour with Governor of Queensland Paul de Jersey at the unveiling of his plaque on Maryborough's Walk of Achievers.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour with Governor of Queensland Paul de Jersey at the unveiling of his plaque on Maryborough's Walk of Achievers.

SOMETIMES rules are made to be broken.

That is what Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour believes when it comes to Maryborough's Walk of Achievers.

There are some glaring omissions on Maryborough's pavements and they can be explained by one simple rule - those on the walk need to have been raised or spent their childhood in Maryborough.

Cr Seymour said he would like to change the rules so former Chronicle editor Nancy Bates could be honoured with a spot on the sidewalk.

His comments came as former Maryborough man and Governor of Queensland Paul de Jersey was honoured with a plaque in Richmond St on Monday.

Cr Seymour said he had been on the panel for the walk in the past.

Nancy Bates OAM outside Government House

"The one thing I've often thought is, why does it only cover people who were born or spent their childhood in Maryborough?" he said.

"Because Nancy Bates didn't come here as a child, she is ruled ineligible and I think we should change that."

Cr Seymour said Mrs Bates should be the exception to the rule and was a good reason to change the rules.

He said people had come from all walks of life to be honoured.

"Whether it's Larry Sengstock on the basketball court, PL Travers and the most loved character in the world or our really amazing Governor, Paul de Jersey, the Walk of Achievers showcases so many people from Maryborough who have achieved in every single walk of life," he said.

"Whether it's biotechnology, boards of companies, sports, acting, writing or radio, you can come from a regional area of Queensland and go on to do anything in the world."