Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A dingo on Fraser Island. Photo: File
A dingo on Fraser Island. Photo: File
Environment

Simple solution that could help avoid dingo disasters

Stuart Fast
5th Aug 2020 12:07 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GRABBING a stick could be an easy way of avoiding dingo disasters on Fraser Island.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service, in partnership with the Butchulla Aboriginal Corporation, is trialling dingo deterrent walking stick at popular spots on the island.

BAC education officer Joyce Bonner said the sticks were designed to scare the animals away, not harm them.

The brightly-coloured sticks have been made available at Eurong and proved popular with visitors.

Waving the stick, hitting the ground and making a lot of noise usually encourages dingoes to go away, Ms Bonner said.

She said it was important to have respect for the animals as Fraser Island was their home.

A Department of Environment and Science spokeswoman said it was a positive initiative to improve visitor safety.

"Research shows that by having an item such as a hiking stick for protection, a person may feel safer near wildlife," she said.

"The likelihood of a dingo coming within reach of a hiking stick is very low."

The spokesman reminded people attempting to disturb, approach, harass or harm a dingo carried a minimum on the spot fine of $2135 and a maximum penalty of $10,640.

 

One of the new dingo deterrent sticks now available on Fraser Island. Photo: Contributed
One of the new dingo deterrent sticks now available on Fraser Island. Photo: Contributed
butchulla aboriginal corporation dingo safety fraser island dingoes queensland department of environment and science queensland parks and wildlife service
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Single mum sentenced after lying about having a still birth

        Premium Content Single mum sentenced after lying about having a still birth

        News Judge says dishonesty hard to purge out of someone

        String of drink-driving charges laid within days on Coast

        Premium Content String of drink-driving charges laid within days on Coast

        Crime Four to appear in court over drink-driving allegations.

        Fraser Island driving warning after two charged

        Premium Content Fraser Island driving warning after two charged

        News Police remind drivers the same rules apply to the sand

        Drug bust proves to be troubled man's turning point

        Premium Content Drug bust proves to be troubled man's turning point

        News ‘You need to keep on the path of being clean’