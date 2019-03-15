Simple tips for making Fraser Coast businesses profitable

Shark Tank star Naomi Simson has some important advice for business owners in our region.

THERE are 5858 businesses on the Fraser Coast yet most of them turn over less than $500,000 a year and 58.5 per cent have no employees.

In the past four years 2908 businesses have closed.

Experts say everything from bad planning decisions to slow internet are preventing businesses from growing.

The Fraser Coast Chronicle asked two of Australia's leading business gurus about what it takes to survive and thrive.

Entrepreneur and Shark Tank star Naomi Simson* says it takes very little effort to set up a business but making a success of it is an entirely different beast.

"If you have got an idea in the morning you can have it registered with a website and everything else done by the afternoon and away you go,” the founder of RedBalloon Australia and the Big Red Group says.

"The hardest part is about scaling a business and growing it - and finding customers.”

Ms Simson said scaling up was expensive and new operators could expect to not draw a liveable wage for 18 months or more.

About 41 per cent of Fraser Coast businesses turn over less than $100,000 year and 38.6 per cent earn $100,000-$500,000.

Just 5.2 per cent hit $2 million in annual turnover, Australian Bureau of Statistics data shows.

Ms Simson said she was not surprised by this.

"High turnover depends on the industry that you are in and what you are selling,” she said.

"If you are a retailer or warehouse holding a lot of stock, you will chew up your working capital.

"If you are a fee-for-service business, for example a consultant selling your intelligence, your costs are a lot lower.

"$500,000 sounds like a lot of money but it might not be.”

Council of Small Business Organisations Australia CEO Peter Strong has long been an advocate for enterprising start-ups.

He said planning was the key for people wanting to keep their businesses on track.

"You need to do a classic forward business plan with cashflow management so you know how much money you need to come in to survive - to cover your rent, your power, your suppliers,” Mr Strong said.

"You also need to manage your emotions - do not get so excited that you do not apply normal due diligence.

"Get yourself an adviser who knows your industry - not a relative but a professional - and listen to them.”

Mr Strong said business owners struggled if there was limited access to good quality internet.

"One of the biggest problems is that businesses do not have great relationships with their internet providers and that can cause major issues,” he said.

"We've found that where people have access to excellent internet they are more likely to succeed.”

FRASER COAST BUSINESS FACTS

Number of businesses open: 5858

Number closed in past four years: 2908

% earning under $100,000 per year: 41

% earning $100,000-$500,000 per year: 38.6

% without employees: 58.5

Source: Queensland Government, ABS

HOW WE COMPARE

REGION, NUMBER OF OPEN BUSINESSES, NUMBER CLOSED IN PAST FOUR YEARS

Bundaberg, 6556, 2935

Cairns, 13,641, 6692

Fraser Coast, 5858, 2908

Gladstone, 3839, 2208

Gold Coast, 64,848, 34,983

Gympie, 4407, 2040

Ipswich, 8914, 4816

Mackay, 9747, 4183

Rockhampton, 5187, 2573

Southern Downs, 4033, 1513

Sunshine Coast, 30,619, 14,881

Toowoomba, 15,619, 6405

Townsville, 12,009, 6504

Queensland, 437,640, 215,951

Source: Queensland Government, ABS