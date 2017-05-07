25°
Sinclair's sights set on Spain for scooter world final

Matthew McInerney
| 7th May 2017 6:06 PM
BEST: Dylan Sinclair in action.
BEST: Dylan Sinclair in action. Alistair Brightman

A NATIONAL title win and world championship opportunity marks a major transition for Dylan Sinclair.

The 15-year-old has made Rock Off Hervey Bay his home. He spends most of his spare time at the Boat Harbour Dr skate park, perfecting tricks that most consider possible, and when it comes to competition there is nobody better rider to watch in Australia.

While his Australian Scooter Association title win last week made his status as one of the country's most exciting pro division riders, Sinclair is still grounded.

It was not long ago that Sinclair considered the likes of multiple world championship-winning pair Jordan Clark and Dakota Schuetz, JonMarco Gaydos, and a slew of others as riders to admire.

He faced some of those riders when he was a wildcard entry at a Pro Scooter Series event at the Gold Coast last year, and will compete against them at the International Scooter Association World Final at Barcelona's Parc de Forum on June 17.

Sinclair is under no illusion as to the challenge that awaits, but he is determined to make his opportunity count.

"I've got to try to beat the world's best," he said.

"I have to push myself hard out of my comfort zone and throw the hardest and biggest tricks I haven't thought of yet. Try them, get them down, then when I get there, smash it."

Sinclair is still riding high from the buzz generated by his tight ASA Pro title win.

He believed Dylan Morrison had it in the bag, so you can imagine Sinclair's shock when the announcer called Morrison's name as the runner-up.

"They called us up to the podium, we're standing side by side and they called his name out for second," Sinclair said. "I was rapt.

"It ended up being only two points. It was crazy. It still feels so surreal."

Sinclair has a month to prepare for the World Final, at which he has aimed for the top three.

"The next month I just have to get my health up: be strong and eat healthy," Sinclair said. "Hopefully I can finish top three, I'll be happy with that.

"Taking the Australian champs is definitely a once in a lifetime thing but I couldn't do it without the people I'm here with now, and the love and support of everyone at the park, the family, it's just good."

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  australian scooter association fcjuniors fcsport international scooter association scooter

PHOTOS: Hundreds walk through night in stance against cancer

Chronicle readers help identify nurse from early 1900s

