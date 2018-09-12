Menu
Maryborough Choral Society president Lana Ballin and patron Moira Hansen cut the celebratory cake for Big Sing 2018.
Whats On

Singers Bond over concert rehearsals

Boni Holmes
by
12th Sep 2018 12:00 PM

WHARF St's Bond Store echoed the sounds of what's to come later this month at the Brolga Theatre.

Last Tuesday Maryborough Choral Society and Fraser Coast Chorus showcased some of the music which will be performed at the Big Sing 2018 concert.

Mary Heritage and the Town Crier welcomed launch guests including local club sponsors of the concert Quota International Maryborough and Lions Club of Maryborough.

Chorister David Dave McLeod said they had a great crowd at their promotion.

"Maryborough's historic Bond Store made an ideal background for the Big Sing 2018 launch," he said.

"Councillor David Lewis Member of the Community and Culture Roundtable and Deputy Mayor Darren Everard very kindly created a couple of Facebook advertisements for the Big Sing 2018 culminating Concert."

Dave said the Big Sing held on September 30 would also include a variety of pop-up stalls.

"Creative local people will add colour to Big Sing 2018 by presenting Maryborough-made items for sale at pop-up stalls in the foyer of the Brolga Theatre.

"We welcome other interested stallholders to join."

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Leading Australian vocalist Emma Dean and pianist Tony Dean will lead the Big Sing 2018 workshop weekend leading up to the concert.

They will teach a varied mix of songs to more than 110 singers from a wide area across Queensland.

Young cellist Gideon van Huyssteens, who played with the Maryborough Choral Society, will also be performing with the orchestra at the concert from 1.30pm.

Stallholders interested in a pop-up stall can phone 4121 0510 for more details.

Big Sing 2018 at the Brolga Theatre, 5 Walker St, Maryborough on Sunday, September 30 at 2pm.

To book seats visit the box office, phone 4122 6060 or visit ourfrasercoast. com.au/Brolga-Theatre.

