Singers make pitch for new festive voices

TIS THE SEASON: Help spread Christmas cheer by joining the Soundwaves A’Cappella special ladies Christmas Chorus.
Kerrie Alexander
by

FRASER Coast women who love to sing are needed for a special Ladies Christmas Chorus to spread cheer throughout the community during the forthcoming festive season.

Soundwaves A'Cappella Chorus musical director Jennifer Grauer said those interested would perform much-love Christmas carols in shopping centres, retirement villages, Christmas functions and at local carols events.

"Ladies of all ages can be part of this rewarding experience," Ms Grauer said.

"Making music is a wonderful way to bring joy and fun into people's lives, especially at Christmas when stress levels are so high."

A voice enrolment day will be held on Saturday, September 23 at the Hervey Bay Community Centre, Charles St, Pialba, from 1.30pm.

To register phone Jeanette on 4128 9935 or Rosalie on 4129 5827 or just come along.

"You will make new friends and help spread plenty of Christmas cheer in our community."

The chorus also meet each Thursday at the Hervey Bay Community Centre, from 6pm to 9pm.

