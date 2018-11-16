Singing group Mansong to light up Brolga Theatre

ON SATURDAY: Mansong is putting on a show Our Farmers at the Brolga Theatre. It will start at 7pm.

ON SATURDAY: Mansong is putting on a show Our Farmers at the Brolga Theatre. It will start at 7pm. Alistair Brightman

THEY'RE the lovable singers known for their trademark red ties, black attire and beautiful voices.

Local group Mansong has not only brought joy to the thousands of Fraser Coast residents it has entertained over the years, but enhanced lives of those who are part of the unique ensemble.

On Saturday, Mansong will perform at the Brolga Theatre in a special performance raising money for Australian farmers.

Looking back at how the group has evolved, President Graeme Sharpe said Mansong started in 2012 with just six members.

"Referred to as a 'men's shed without splinters”, Mansong offers individuals inclusion and meaning, along with the opportunity to grow life skills and form meaningful friendships,” Mr Sharpe said.

"It will be wonderful to see a big crowd being entertained while contributing to a worthy cause on the night.”

The first time William Eekelschot saw Mansong on-stage, he was memorised as they performed numbers by the Beatles, Beach Boys, and Jersey Boys. After he saw them again at a fundraiser, Mr Eekelschot couldn't resist joining himself.

"While I knew most of the tunes, I realised I was going to have to learn the words which of course puts the brain into gear,” Mr Eekelshot said.

"After a couple of years and standing at the back, I am getting the hang of it and enjoying the outings with Mansong.”

The group meets every Monday from 6pm at the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre. At tomorrow's performance, Mansong will be joined on-stage by female chorus group Makin Whoopee.

To buy tickets, go online to ourfrasercoast.com.au or call 41226060. The show, titled For Our Farmers, will start at 7pm on Saturday.