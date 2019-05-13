Single dad still in pain two years after bike crash

PINS GALORE: Scott Haynes was in a accident in 2016 that saw foot crushed and he had to spend a year off work recovering.

SCOTT Haynes was on his daily ride to work when a split-second of inattention changed his life.

Mr Haynes, 48, was riding his motorbike to work along Thozet Rd in North Rockhampton when the ute he had been travelling beside did a sudden u-turn.

It was about 5.15am on October 22, 2016.

It would be another year before Mr Haynes could return to work as a concreter.

Mr Haynes crashed into the driver's side door of the ute and was thrown from his bike.

His left foot was crushed, the bones shattered.

Mr Haynes was taken to Rockhampton Hospital, but the swelling was so severe they couldn't operate for three weeks.

When he did have surgery, his foot "had to be put back together like a jigsaw puzzle".

"I had two pins inserted into my foot bones as well as titanium screws to hold it together on top," he said.

Mr Haynes couldn't bear weight on his foot for several months after surgery, using a wheelchair for three to four months and then crutches for four months.

This posed quite a problem for Mr Haynes, who is a single dad of two daughters living in a highset home.

"I couldn't have a shower, couldn't get in the bath tub, just couldn't do it," he said.

"I didn't have a proper shower for four to six months.

" I live in a highset house and had to drag myself up the stairs backwards because my girls couldn't carry me. It was pretty hard on the girls this time."

Mr Haynes had a further two surgeries to have the pins, then screws removed.

As a driver in Queensland, Mr Haynes was covered by CTP insurance and has since lodged a claim through solicitors Maurice Blackburn in the Supreme Court at Rockhampton for roughly $850,000.

His lawyer, Meghan Rothery of Maurice Blackburn said Mr Haynes was able to access some financial support through a journey claim with WorkCover Queensland.

"This meant Mr Haynes received some wages and payment of treatment expenses," she said.

"This was fortunate as Mr Haynes still had to meet the costs of living for himself and his three girls and pay his mortgage.

"The impacts of traffic accidents are long lasting.

"Two and half years on from the accident, Mr Haynes has returned to work but he lives with the impacts of the injury every day.

He is in pain every day. He requires orthotics.

"Early arthritis has set in. He can't run or jog any more because of the pressure on the front of his foot. His employment capacity and ability to work towards his retirement have been substantially curtailed.

"One death on our roads is one too many.

"In every accident where someone is seriously injured or passes away, it is someone's family member, someone's loved one. There are lifetime losses and consequences stemming from these accidents."

CQ road stats

476 hospitalised casualties from road accidents in 2018 in Central Queensland

1143 fatalities on Australian roads in the 12 months until the end of February 2019

237 in Queensland for that same time and 14 in Central Queensland

Source: Transport and Main Roads