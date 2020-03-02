Single mum woken by thieves in ‘safe’ Bay home

A Hervey Bay woman has been left scared in her own home after a brazen break-in.

THE plot of a scary movie became a Hervey Bay woman’s reality when she heard a loud bang downstairs in the middle of the night.

The single mum was sleeping upstairs with her three-year-old before she was woken just after 2am Monday morning by the sound of thieves in her Urangan home.

The burglars took off with her handbag, wallet and car keys but the woman feared it would have been much more if she hadn’t scared them off.

“When I came down, I thought a snake had come in and caused a bang but when I didn’t see anything I went back upstairs” she said.

“My instinct said go back and that’s when I noticed the door was wide opened and someone had been in the house.”

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said she was “kicking herself” for not checking the door before bed.

“We rarely use that door, but we had a friend come over for a play-date,” she said.

“We went to the beach, out the back door, and when we came home, I was straight into cooking dinner, bath time and then bed.”

The woman told the Chronicle the brazen theft had affected every aspect of her life.

“It is illegal to drive without my license,” she said.

“I can’t buy petrol and groceries, not even milk for my little girl.

“I can’t even identify myself.

“The cards can take up to 14 business days to arrive.”

Now the full-time student is going through the process of replacing what has been stolen and taking steps to feel safe in her own home.

“I am going through insurance to get a new car key and re-code my car,” she said.

“I have requested the landlord add plastic guards to the screen doors so you can’t cut the screen and reach around to unlock the house.

“Now they have my car key and they know what else I have in my home, I am scared they are going to come back.”

The Stillwater resident said she felt less trusting of others since the intrusion and the break-in had a flow-on effect to others in the complex.

“They (the neighbours) are so upset,” she said.

“They said they get relaxed (about security) because it is so safe around here.”

The woman said it was a reminder that no matter how safe you felt or how secure your home was, people could get in.

If you find an Oroton ink blue leather bag or a cream leather Oroton zip wallet, contact police.

Police are investigating the incident.