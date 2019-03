ROLLOVER: Paramedics were called to the scene of a crash at Burrum Heads.

ROLLOVER: Paramedics were called to the scene of a crash at Burrum Heads. File

A DRIVER has escaped serious injury after a single vehicle rollover in Burrum Heads overnight.

Paramedics were called to the scene of a crash on Oakes Dr and Burrum Heads Rd, where a vehicle had rolled over just after 6pm last night.

The driver managed to get out of the vehicle and was uninjured, not requiring transport to hospital.