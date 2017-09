No one was injured in a single vehicle crash at Maryborough High School in Kent St earlier today.

THERE was a single vehicle crash in front of Maryborough State High School on Kent St.

No one was hurt but the vehicle did require towing.

Emergency crews responded to the minor crash which blocked off Kent St until the car was removed.

Maryborough Fire's acting station officer Bradley Spencer said it seems the vehicle had hit a power pole and no one needed to go to hospital.