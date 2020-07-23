Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Maryborough courthouse. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Maryborough courthouse. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Crime

Single-vehicle crash leads to drug-driving charge

Carlie Walker
23rd Jul 2020 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SINGLE-VEHICLE crash at Boompa led to drug-driving charges for Francis Phillip Carter.

He appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court this week and pleaded guilty to one count of drug-driving.

The court heard he was found to have meth in his system when he was tested after the crash.

Carter told the court he did not “voluntarily” take the drugs, but was taking responsibility for having meth in his system.

He said he had been drinking on the evening in question in a social setting where the people there were aware he did not take those drugs.

Magistrate Terry Duroux asked Carter to clarify whether he was trying to mount a defence that he had not willingly taken the drugs.

Carter replied that he had been drinking on the evening.

“You had been drinking and you made the choice to consume drugs,” Mr Duroux said.

Carter said he was completing a Bachelor of Social Work at the Hervey Bay University of the Sunshine Coast campus.

He asked that a conviction not be recorded.

Mr Duroux asked that Carter produce material proving he was completing a degree.

The matter was adjourned until August 17.

fraser coast court maryborough court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two arrested over alleged armed robbery, crime spree

        premium_icon Two arrested over alleged armed robbery, crime spree

        Crime Police will allege the two men were behind a string of crimes

        Concerns abound for kangaroos as development goes ahead

        premium_icon Concerns abound for kangaroos as development goes ahead

        Environment Residents fear for wildlife as work starts on 124-lot housing development at Point...

        UPDATE: Car hit power line before flipping

        premium_icon UPDATE: Car hit power line before flipping

        Breaking A car has rolled over on a busy Bay road