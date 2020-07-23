Single-vehicle crash leads to drug-driving charge

A SINGLE-VEHICLE crash at Boompa led to drug-driving charges for Francis Phillip Carter.

He appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court this week and pleaded guilty to one count of drug-driving.

The court heard he was found to have meth in his system when he was tested after the crash.

Carter told the court he did not “voluntarily” take the drugs, but was taking responsibility for having meth in his system.

He said he had been drinking on the evening in question in a social setting where the people there were aware he did not take those drugs.

Magistrate Terry Duroux asked Carter to clarify whether he was trying to mount a defence that he had not willingly taken the drugs.

Carter replied that he had been drinking on the evening.

“You had been drinking and you made the choice to consume drugs,” Mr Duroux said.

Carter said he was completing a Bachelor of Social Work at the Hervey Bay University of the Sunshine Coast campus.

He asked that a conviction not be recorded.

Mr Duroux asked that Carter produce material proving he was completing a degree.

The matter was adjourned until August 17.