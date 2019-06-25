Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WORLD CHAMPION: Hervey Bay's Jacinta Denham secures two weight-lifting world records in Adelaide recently.
WORLD CHAMPION: Hervey Bay's Jacinta Denham secures two weight-lifting world records in Adelaide recently. Cody Fox
Sport

Singular focus lifts Hervey Bay mum to new world records

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
25th Jun 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WEIGHT LIFTING: The Fraser Coast have another World Champion.

Jacinta Denham the Hervey Bay mum weighing in at just 56 kilograms has claimed two world records recently.

She has done it all single handedly.

Denham was born without her right hand but that has not stopped the pocket dynamo from achieving her goals.

Using a prosthetic to grip the bar Denham has always been determined to succeed in whatever she turns her mind to.

"I have enjoyed lifting and when I saw Paul de Gelder and his prosthetic limbs lifting I knew how I could do it,” Denham said.

"He sent some photos with a message and I had the prosthetic made to help me.”

Competing in the 2019 Global Power Lifting national championships Denham lifted personal bests with two of her lifts.

The diminutive Denham competed in the Masters division one category of the tournament.

She secured her first world record on her third attempt of the squat with 145 kilograms on the bar.

"I surprised myself as it was five kilos over my personal best,” she said.

Her next world record was achieved when she lifted 157.5 kilograms, 2.8 times her body weight.

Denham prepared for the competition with a 10 week training program.

Working as an executive assistant with Queensland Health Denham trained up to 12 hours a week after work to be ready.

The shy athlete understands that people may see her as an inspiration but that is not why she lifts.

"I do it for me, not for the accolades but to push myself to achieve,” she said.

She openly admits her love of the sport and the 'why' she does it.

"It is addictive and I love it,” Denham said.

"You set a goal and achieve it and then set a new goal.”

Denham is supported by a small team including her husband James, son Jake and coach Jay.

"My husband and son are my biggest supporters and I can't thank them enough.” she said.

"Jay is always pushing me and the other lifters to achieve.”

A few week after the event Denham has had time to reflect on her achievements.

"It is surreal I can't believe that little old me with one hand could achieve this,” she said.

fc sport local sport weightlifter weight lifting world champion
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    CASHLESS CARD: Chance for welfare recipients to leave trial

    premium_icon CASHLESS CARD: Chance for welfare recipients to leave trial

    News In Hinkler, 6700 people aged 35 and under on unemployment benefits or parenting payments received the card.

    • 25th Jun 2019 12:01 AM
    STORY BANK: Doors open head of Mary Poppins Festival

    premium_icon STORY BANK: Doors open head of Mary Poppins Festival

    News The event will also mark the 100th birthday of the author.

    • 25th Jun 2019 12:01 AM
    BREAKING: Paramedics at scene of two-car crash in Hervey Bay

    premium_icon BREAKING: Paramedics at scene of two-car crash in Hervey Bay

    News Paramedics are assessing a patient at the scene.

    Tough new fines for feeding dingoes not enough: advocate

    premium_icon Tough new fines for feeding dingoes not enough: advocate

    News The group was also pushing for a cap on the number of visitors.