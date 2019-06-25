Singular focus lifts Hervey Bay mum to new world records

WEIGHT LIFTING: The Fraser Coast have another World Champion.

Jacinta Denham the Hervey Bay mum weighing in at just 56 kilograms has claimed two world records recently.

She has done it all single handedly.

Denham was born without her right hand but that has not stopped the pocket dynamo from achieving her goals.

Using a prosthetic to grip the bar Denham has always been determined to succeed in whatever she turns her mind to.

"I have enjoyed lifting and when I saw Paul de Gelder and his prosthetic limbs lifting I knew how I could do it,” Denham said.

"He sent some photos with a message and I had the prosthetic made to help me.”

Competing in the 2019 Global Power Lifting national championships Denham lifted personal bests with two of her lifts.

The diminutive Denham competed in the Masters division one category of the tournament.

She secured her first world record on her third attempt of the squat with 145 kilograms on the bar.

"I surprised myself as it was five kilos over my personal best,” she said.

Her next world record was achieved when she lifted 157.5 kilograms, 2.8 times her body weight.

Denham prepared for the competition with a 10 week training program.

Working as an executive assistant with Queensland Health Denham trained up to 12 hours a week after work to be ready.

The shy athlete understands that people may see her as an inspiration but that is not why she lifts.

"I do it for me, not for the accolades but to push myself to achieve,” she said.

She openly admits her love of the sport and the 'why' she does it.

"It is addictive and I love it,” Denham said.

"You set a goal and achieve it and then set a new goal.”

Denham is supported by a small team including her husband James, son Jake and coach Jay.

"My husband and son are my biggest supporters and I can't thank them enough.” she said.

"Jay is always pushing me and the other lifters to achieve.”

A few week after the event Denham has had time to reflect on her achievements.

"It is surreal I can't believe that little old me with one hand could achieve this,” she said.