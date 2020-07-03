Menu
CM EOYFS
News

Sinister secret behind cash-strapped mum’s new laptop

Jessica Cook
3rd Jul 2020 5:00 AM
A HERVEY Bay mother who thought a gift was “too good to be true” turned out to be correct when a laptop landed her in court.

Rhiannon Louise Finn-Miller was struggling financially when a friend gifted her the laptop.

The 31-year-old told Hervey Bay Magistrates Court she was assured by one of her closest friends that it wasn’t stolen when he gave it to her.

The laptop had been reported stolen on February 29 this year.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Sonia Edwards told the court Finn-Miller pawned the laptop on March 4, 2020 for $400.

She used the money to buy food and school uniforms for her daughter.

Fin-Miller pleaded guilty to fraud, dishonestly obtaining property from another and receiving tainted property.

She was issued a fine of $400 and ordered to pay $400 restitution.

No conviction was recorded.

