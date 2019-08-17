SINISTER SECRET: Push for reward to find missing Bay woman

Nikki Duncan and Mickey Clubb released balloons as a gesture to mark the anniversary of Monique's disappearance.

ALL Mickey Clubb and his family want is to know what happened to his sister Monique.

He believes there are people here and elsewhere who have the answers he needs and he hopes renewed pleas will prompt heavy consciences to be unloaded or the police will offer a reward for information.

It's been six years since Monique went on a trip to Brisbane and never returned.

Hervey Bay woman Monique Clubb has been missing since June 2013.

The exhaustive police investigation failed to turn up leads and the Hervey Bay woman's file has been handed to the Coroner.

Monique's picture was recently once again beamed around Australia during National Missing Persons Week.

Mickey together with Nikki Duncan, who knew Monique for nine years before she disappeared aged 24, is devastated the week has once again come and gone with no new information.

Nikki said a reward offered for information would make the difference.

Monique's family have never pretended she was perfect or that her history wasn't plagued with drug offences and brushes with the law. But they want the world to know she is loved and missed every single day.

Harrowing "what if” scenarios still torment Mickey's mind.

"No matter if you do things wrong, Monique is still someone's child and sister. She was always there for family, she liked to joke around and have a laugh, she never took life too seriously,” he said.

"My favourite memories of her are when she'd ring and ask if I was hungry and bring me food home, she was always looking after me and doing things like that.

"Nan was really close with Monique and she passed away at Christmas without knowing what happened. It's taken a huge toll on our family.”

The family has chased its own leads, to the point it was like a "second job”.

"I believe there are people out there who know something but haven't said anything,” Nikki said.

"I believe because of the type of people they are, a reward would encourage some people to share what they know.

"It would be easier if I had closure, even if we couldn't locate her, it would still be nice to know.”

Monique was last seen on June 20, 2013 at a Beenleigh shopping centre and may have been at the nearby train station two days later.

She was about 170cm tall, of Aboriginal appearance and slim with dark hair.

A police spokeswoman said all missing person reports remained open until the missing person was located and any new information received was reviewed and investigated accordingly.

There is no designated reward for information in relation to Monique.

Police did not respond to questions about the process for determining rewards on cold cases.

Her family pleaded for anyone with information, no matter how small, to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.