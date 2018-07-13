Sinkhole horror brings back memories for Bay mum

Niketa Allen fell into a sinkhole outside a Hervey Bay fast food restaurant earlier this year.

CONFUSION, horror and panic - Niketa Allen knows exactly what it feels like to have the ground collapse beneath her.

The mum-of-three was the unsuspecting victim of a sinkhole in a garden bed outside a Hervey Bay fast food earlier this year, dropping chest-deep in the soil.

When she saw the news of the 29-year-old man trapped in the sinkhole on Thursday, it brought back the experience that changed her life for the worst.

She now suffers anxiety when leaving the house and actively avoids stepping onto the beach and bushland - even near her own home.

"Five hours stuck in sand in the sun - that's just petrifying," Ms Allen said.

"I'm sending him a lot of love, I really feel sorry for him.

"I was only in the ground for a few minutes, not hours, and sand is heavier than dirt.

"I can't imagine how he feels."

Ms Allen said she hoped appropriate authorities will act quick to ensure there wasn't another victim.

"Why is our ground not safe, what if it was a kid who had fallen in," she said.