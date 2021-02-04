Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A fishing trip went wrong when the skipper was busted for being over the limit after the group was rescued by the Coast Guard after running out of fuel. Photo: File.
A fishing trip went wrong when the skipper was busted for being over the limit after the group was rescued by the Coast Guard after running out of fuel. Photo: File.
News

SINKING BEER: Keeping hydrated, afloat lands boatie in court

Carlie Walker
4th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Stranded on a boat that had run out of fuel while fishing in the Great Sandy Strait, Ricky James Jessop made the decision to drink six beers.

But it was a choice he would pay for the next morning.

Jessop appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to being in charge of a vessel while over the limit.

The court heard a group had been out fishing when they ran out of fuel.

The group was stuck out on the ocean over night and had no water on board.

Jessop had to stay awake overnight and drank the six beers remaining on the boat, the court heard.

The Coast Guard was contacted and arrived the next morning to rescue the group.

Jessop said he stayed awake to keep the boat afloat but accepted he had done the wrong thing.

He was fined $800 and no action was taken against his licence.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: When Bay’s newest KFC will open for business

        Premium Content REVEALED: When Bay’s newest KFC will open for business

        News It’s the third for the area and promises a big opening day for fried chicken fans.

        • 4th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        BUILDING BOOM: The changing the face of the Fraser Coast

        Premium Content BUILDING BOOM: The changing the face of the Fraser Coast

        News The region is riding a development wave; Here are seven multimillion-dollar...

        • 4th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        CCTV cameras installed after stolen cars dumped in dam

        Premium Content CCTV cameras installed after stolen cars dumped in dam

        News The catchment forms part of the Hervey Bay water supply

        • 4th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        Facebook groups fight back against youth crime scourge

        Premium Content Facebook groups fight back against youth crime scourge

        Crime How Queenslanders are using Facebook groups to tackle youth crime

        • 4th Feb 2021 5:20 AM