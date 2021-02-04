SINKING BEER: Keeping hydrated, afloat lands boatie in court

A fishing trip went wrong when the skipper was busted for being over the limit after the group was rescued by the Coast Guard after running out of fuel. Photo: File.

Stranded on a boat that had run out of fuel while fishing in the Great Sandy Strait, Ricky James Jessop made the decision to drink six beers.

But it was a choice he would pay for the next morning.

Jessop appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to being in charge of a vessel while over the limit.

The court heard a group had been out fishing when they ran out of fuel.

The group was stuck out on the ocean over night and had no water on board.

Jessop had to stay awake overnight and drank the six beers remaining on the boat, the court heard.

The Coast Guard was contacted and arrived the next morning to rescue the group.

Jessop said he stayed awake to keep the boat afloat but accepted he had done the wrong thing.

He was fined $800 and no action was taken against his licence.