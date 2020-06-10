Menu
SINKING FEELING: The blue and white boat began to sink after a crew attempted to salvage it on Tuesday.
SUNK: Down river salvage mission is tougher than expected

Jenna Thompson
jenna.thompson@dailyexaminer.com.au
10th Jun 2020 11:30 AM | Updated: 2:12 PM
A mission to rescue a boat that ran aground in Lawrence has proven more difficult than expected.

Since February, a small blue and white boat has become an unofficial feature at the mouth of Sportsmans Creek before entering the Clarence River. It had been wedged on the bank after being carried there by flood waters.

PARKED: Floodwaters carried the boat on to the bank of Sportsmans Creek where it has remained for months. (Photo: Felicity Whitton)
On Tuesday, a crew from Wicks & Parker were spotted on the southern bank of Sportsmans Creek, attempting a salvage mission of the little blue and white boat.

Unfortunately, the first attempt failed, resulting in the boat to detach from the bank, re-enter the water and sink.

Lawrence resident Felicity Whitton captured the unfolding action on her mobile phone.

It's unknown at this time if or when there will be another salvage operation to recover the boat.

