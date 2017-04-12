Sinking sand: frightening way to be introduced to new home

Sam and John Gould at Torquay Beach. They became trapped when the sand collapsed beneath them.

IT'S always been one of my biggest fears.

Sinking into sand or falling into a hole in the dark.

After interviewing a new resident to Hervey Bay a week after her and her husband went through the traumatic experience of sinking into sand along Torquay Beach, it hit home just how scary it would be.

Sam Gould explained to me the frightening feeling of stepping back onto the beach for the first time after her and her husband suddenly sunk into the depths of soft sand.

I asked her if she had nightmares of the experience and after not being able to sleep for a few nights Sam explained to me that the bad dreams started.

Like any traumatic life experience it will take time for the memories to fade.

Within a few seconds the sand was up to Sam's waist and the more she moved the further down she sank until it was up to her neck.

It was a traumatic experience for John, who fought with all his strength in the darkness while waist deep in sand, to stop his wife from sinking further into the depths.

John ended up in hospital after having pains all the way up his arm to his neck due to muscle and tissue damage.

On a positive note, Sam told me she was just so grateful she didn't die that night.

She explained that if her husband wasn't there to push her up from the sand she wouldn't have made it out alive.