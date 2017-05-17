Sinking vessel promptly evacuated before rescue crew arrives

OWNERS of a sinking boat had to clear the vessel of all their belongings before it became submerged underwater.



Towing it back to shore was a job for Marine Rescue Hervey bay, and vice-commodore Jill Barclay said that was a lengthy process.



"Unfortunately, the condition of the hull on this boat was not good and the vessel soon filled with water and rolled over," Ms Barclay said.



"It was a long slow tow to return the mostly submerged vessel to the harbour."



That was one of 17 jobs the group was called to last month, helping 40 people in the process.



"The excellent weather over the Easter weekend provided good boating conditions on the bay," she said.



"There were a lot of boats on the water, with many visitors to the region enjoying the Fraser Coast's waterways."



Call-outs covered a wide spectrum from a vessel with a major fuel leak, to a boat requiring fuel and engine problems.



One job involved a crew heading to the top end of Fraser Island to retrieve a vessel that had been swamped by waves while pulled up on the beach.



"The owners had emptied the water out before we got there, so we were able to tow them safely back to the boat harbour," she said.



"A big thanks to all our volunteers, particularly the skippers, crew and radio operators who provide this valuable service to the boating public, not only during public holiday weekends, but every day of the year."

