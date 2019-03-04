The strict regime behind Manly star’s amazing recovery

Curtis Sironen has been a standout for the Sea Eagles in their two trials in 2019. (Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images)

Curtis Sironen has played the equivalent of one full NRL season over the past three years.

A pectoral tear in 2017, and an ACL rupture last season, have limited the talented son of Balmain legend Paul Sironen to just 20 games since linking up with the Sea Eagles.

And he only notched eight games in his last season at Wests Tigers because he wasn't in then-coach Jason Taylor's plans.

There was plenty of hype about Sironen when he first came into grade in 2012, and he's even gone on to represent NSW City on four occasions.

But it's still a long way short of the lofty heights many expected for the 25-year-old back-rower - and a raft of "dodgy injuries" haven't helped his cause.

Finally though, he's hopeful he has the right program in place to keep him on the park.

Crucial for Manly - not just because he's scored eight tries from 20 games in the maroon and white, and crossed again in his side's opening trial win, but because he's Daly Cherry-Evans' second-rower and it can only help the skipper's game having that consistency on the right edge.

"I feel like I've had back to back to back to back pre-seasons. You know I was in rehab all last year with my knee," he tells foxsports.com.au.

"So, my goal is to play every game this year and then to be in the team every week, and if I can do that I'll be able to build some consistency and that's where I get confidence from."

Curtis Sironen suffered a ruptured ACL last season.

He says he's taken a "professional" approach to pre-season, including extras outside of training.

"I've always been pretty good with my rehab and prehab and all that sort of stuff. So, that's why it's always been so disappointing having a couple of dodgy injuries," he continues.

"I'm just trying to be as professional as I can. My diet is one thing, we train hard so sometimes I like to treat myself but I'm just trying to get all those little percentages.

"We've got a dietitian here, and it's just about looking after my skin folds. When to eat certain foods, just tinkering with little things to keep my weight at a good level.

"I've also been going to this rehab centre where I get in the hyperbaric chamber and do the chryo and the infrared sauna. Anything I can do now, I'm just trying to gain that edge you know. Give myself every chance to play.

"Once a week go for a couple of hours to this [rehab centre] in Darlinghurst and they look after me. I've been going there since surgery so they've really helped my rehab, and touch wood but I really haven't had any dramas in terms of swelling."

Sironen has been running since last June after his season-ending injury, and as well as being rock hard fit, he reveals he's never been shifting heavier leg weights - which is particularly good for his "head space".

He's been one of the better performers in the Sea Eagles' two trial wins in 2019, and is champing at the bit to take on his old club for the first time in Round 1 - at Leichhardt Oval where he played all his junior footy.