Sisters have eyes on national swim titles

SWIMMING: A pair of Hervey Bay sisters are on their way to national success, challenging each other all the way.

Alana and Alix Woods continue their progression to national standard swimming, with promising results at the State Sprint Championship, held in Brisbane earlier this month.

Alix, 11, was victorious in a field of 180 competitors in the 50-metre freestyle.

She followed up her freestyle win with a silver in the butterfly, bronze in the breaststroke and a ninth place in the backstroke.

After winning every race in her school swimming carnival the day before, Alana, 13, recorded top 10 finishes in each of her sprint events.

She has qualified for the national age swimming titles to be held in Adelaide later this year.

"I have qualified in the 50-metre freestyle for the under-13 age group and am hoping to get qualifying times over the next few weeks in the 200-metre individual medley, 100-metre backstroke, 100-metre 'fly and freestyle,” Alana said.

Alix is unable to compete in the national titles due to age restraints and will have to wait until her birthday in November this year to become eligible.

The girls' mum, Helen, said she was "extremely proud” of her daughters.

"I am extremely proud of both girls and they are great with each other. There is no sibling rivalry between them and they encourage each other to do their best,” Helen said.

Both swimmers started their swimming careers after their parents sent them to swim lessons to ensure they were safe in and around water.

"It started from those water safety lessons and who knows where it will end?” Helen said.

Alix was a baton bearer for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Both girls agree the reason they swim is for fun and the challenge of becoming faster in the water.