Sitting pretty on the international throne

Maryborough's Lupton Park toilet block receives a highly commended in an international competition - artists Willy and Di Paes and Judy Anderson with Cr. Paul Truscott.

Maryborough's Lupton Park toilet block receives a highly commended in an international competition - artists Willy and Di Paes and Judy Anderson with Cr. Paul Truscott. Alistair Brightman

THE Fraser Coast has flushed away the competition with the region's most colourful toilet block.

In February the Fraser Coast Council entered Maryborough's Lupton Park toilet block into the International Toilet Tourism Awards.

They recently were awarded with Highly Commended in the category Best Location - where the toilets have views and maybe considered an attraction in themselves.

Fraser Coast Councillor Paul Truscott said it was painted by local artists Willy and Di Paes along with Judy Anderson.

"It's fantastic out of an international award, for toilet tourism of all things, we got highly commended for it.

"I had our community staff look into the awards and they actually came and made a video of the toilet block as part of the entry.

"It is a great little clip they sent so the judges could see what it looked like."

It had been commented to the park association that no one could find the community garden.

"Originally the whole concept was when Carol Weekes got in touch and said can we paint it because we want to point people to where the garden's where," Paul said.

The council agreed to the proposal and Willy and his team were asked to volunteer their time.

All three artists admitted they had no idea where the gardens where.

Former association president Carol Weekes contacted Willy in June last year to see if he could design a sign to advertise the gardens.

"We came up with this design," Willy said.

"The inspiration was the garden but the style was doodle art."

"We created bright colourful characters to draw attention to the park and the community gardens."

Go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KLxL51Fydfc to see the video submission.