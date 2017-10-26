Six coast operators up against best in the state

STEPPING UP: The Vinyard general manager Emily Rice-Phlut with staff Jess, Geoffrey and Allan.

SIX Fraser Coast businesses are competing against the best in the state for recognition at this year's Queensland Tourism Awards.

The Vinyard Restaurant will join Oceans Resort & Spa Hervey Bay, Fraser Island Jet Ski Adventures, Hervey Bay Visitor Information Centre, Tasman Venture and Unique Fraser Tours as they vie for the top gong.

Queensland Tourism Industry Council chief executive Daniel Gschwind said they were among more than 160 nominees at this year's awards presented by Queensland Airports in partnership with Tourism and Events Queensland.

Oceans Resort & Spa Hervey Bay general manager Chris Taylor said 2017 was a significant year for Oceans, with 32,500 people staying or attending conferences and contributing to the local economy.

Mr Taylor said it wasn't the first time the resort was recognised for their efforts, having won some major regional and international awards in the past two years.

"After three years of record revenue growth, many major improvements to the resort, ongoing success and much blood, sweat and tears, my wife Olivia and I believed we were finally ready to enter the prestigious Queensland Tourism Awards,” he said.

"Proudly this process made us reflect on where we have come from, and in particular what we achieved in the past 12 months and where the business is currently.

"This entry process also makes us think about ongoing innovation, future planning and improvements, and that no business can sit still if it is to have continuing success.”

Oceans Resort & Spa is in the running to win the Self Contained Accommodation category.

Gold, Silver and Bronze winners from the 28 Queensland Tourism Awards categories, along with the new RACQ People's Choice Award, will be announced on Friday, November 10 at Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Queensland's Gold Award winners from categories 1-25 will gain automatic entry into the Qantas Australian Tourism Awards in Perth in February.